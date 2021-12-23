GALENA, Ill. — A local hospital again is urging residents to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, stating that an influx of COVID-19 patients has caused it to transfer patients to other facilities throughout the region.
Midwest Medical Center states that it is operating at or near capacity due to COVID-19, according to a message to residents signed by hospital CEO Tracy Bauer, Chief Nursing Officer Deb Hoppman and the hospital’s board of directors, including board chairwoman Dr. Barb Sloan. The Galena hospital has 25 beds.
“We have had more COVID-19 patients being treated with antibody infusions and being admitted to the hospital with more serious illness than ever before,” according to the hospital.
The message states that transferring patients diagnosed with a variety of conditions apart from COVID-19, including cardiac events, “has become quite challenging due to the lack of bed availability throughout the region.”
“Staff may call more than 15 hospitals to find an accepting facility,” the message states.
A lack of accepting facilities has prompted the hospital to admit seriously ill patients because facilities offering a higher level of care are unavailable.
The message urges residents to be vaccinated and to receive a booster shot if already vaccinated.
“Science has proven that the available vaccines are effective and that widespread vaccination can stop the spread and mutation of the COVID-19 virus,” the message states.