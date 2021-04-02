More than 23,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 23,869 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,826 from Thursday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 35,273 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 1,372.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,567 who have received at least one dose (increase of 124 from Thursday); 3,779 fully vaccinated (increase of 178)
- Delaware County residents: 5,077 who have received at least one dose (increase of 223); 3,189 fully vaccinated (increase of 195)
- Jackson County residents: 5,848 who have received at least one dose (increase of 140); 4,294 fully vaccinated (increase of 126)
- Jones County residents: 6,062 who have received at least one dose (increase of 83); 3,951 fully vaccinated (increase of 93)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 634,506 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 999,640 had received at least one dose so far.