The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s death toll rose to 206, the sixth-highest total in the state.
- Twelve additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Tuesday, 100,205 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 33.2% of the area’s population.
A series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque this week. Today, clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site and from 4 to 7 p.m. at Audubon Elementary School. Additional clinics are planned each day.
- The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team and partners have scheduled a virtual question-and-answer session from 7 to 8 p.m. today, hosted by Switching Places Foundation. Viewers can watch and submit questions at Facebook.com/Queens4Peace or bit.ly/3uSIBfk with passcode 231145.
The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The most recent data stated that, as of Sunday, four residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19. One such resident each of Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties were hospitalized, while no such residents of Jackson County were.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.9%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.8%; Delaware County, 2.7%; Jackson County, 3.9%; and Jones County, 2.8%.
- Regional Family Health in Manchester will offer vaccine appointments in Manchester beginning on Monday, May 3. To request an appointment, call 563-927-7777.
Delaware County has several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for next week. Six clinics will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at Greely Commercial Club (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Dundee Community Room (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Edgewood Community Room (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Masonville-Old Sullivan Hall (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Colesburg Community Center (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Ryan Fire Station (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Three clinics will be held on Thursday, May 6 at Earlville United Parish (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Hopkinton Community Center (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Delhi United Methodist Church (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). For more information, call 563-927-7551.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 372 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 363,530. The state reported three additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, raising the death toll to 5,930.
- As of Tuesday, 999,451 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 8,020 from Monday.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursday, April 29, at Broske Center, 1155 N. Second St. in Platteville.
- Lafayette County Health Department will administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, April 29. To request an appointment, call 608-776-4895 or visit https://tinyurl.com/8kdwcadc.
- Crawford County has two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, May 5, at the Crawford County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered from noon to 12:25 p.m. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/211166160160139. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered from 12:35 p.m. to 1 p.m. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/211165920807150.
- Wisconsin reported 815 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 595,864. The state’s death toll increased by 17, raising the total to 6,773.
- As of Tuesday, 1.8 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 31.9% of the population.
In Illinois, vaccine appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a clinic on Thursday, April 29.
- There were 2,556 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,325,726. The state reported 22 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,858.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.8 million residents were fully vaccinated — 30.1% of the state’s population.