A day after an announcement that paved the way for Iowa to be the first state in the nation to allow a shortened summer high school sports season, state officials today said school districts can offer on-site summer learning activities for students.
Starting June 1, public and private school systems can begin offering summer school, academic enrichment programs and activity-based summer camps, such as STEM, robotics and drama, according to Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education.
Districts can provide summer learning using online and distance-learning approaches, but they also can choose to provide on-site learning, Lebo said.
School districts that decide to move forward with in-person instruction must follow public health precautions, including health screening of all students and staff upon arrival, distancing students and staff during instruction, limiting the size of groups and implementing daily cleaning and disinfection schedules.
"This guidance is intended to serve as a starting point for districts ... as we take our first steps to open for students," Lebo said. "This is a voluntary opportunity that involve limited numbers of students through the month of June, with expectations of new decision points by July 1."
Gov. Kim Reynolds today also announced at her daily news briefing that the state is expanding its Test Iowa initiative to include any state resident who thinks they should be tested.
Previously, testing was limited to essential workforce workers.
By Friday, Reynolds said, anyone who thinks they should be tested can be.
Currently, the state has provided eight drive-thru Test Iowa sites, but Reynolds indicated additional sites and testing opportunities might be announced next week.
Reynolds said the state hit record high in testing this week with 4,636 Iowans tested through Test Iowa.
The state has averaged about 3,500 tests per day over the past week, but at least one eastern Iowa health official has raised concerns about delays in receiving Test Iowa results, according to The Des Moines Register.
State public officials said they were looking into the concerns and working to resolve them as quickly as possible.
"We understand that contact tracing and case investigation is just such an important component to be able to contain the virus when it is detected in our state," said Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter.