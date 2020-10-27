The two Dubuque County supervisors who voted down a proposed mask mandate last month gave little indication Monday that their stances have changed.
The county Board of Supervisors held a work session with county Board of Health members after that body indicated it again would recommend a countywide mask mandate in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. County supervisors voted, 2-1, last month against putting such a mandate into place after the Board of Health recommended it for the first time.
Supervisor Dave Baker said he has seen nothing in the time since that has convinced him to back the move now. He and Ann McDonough voted against the proposal in September.
“We would just be arguing over the mandate and not focusing on getting people to wear masks more,” he said. “There is better compliance in Silker’s (grocery store in Epworth) than there is at many places in Dubuque, where there is a mandate. It’s not being followed.”
In early August, Dubuque City Council members approved a face covering mandate, and later that month, the county Board of Health recommended a measure that closely resembled the city’s, though the supervisors voted against it.
The county Board of Health is expected to approve another mask-mandate recommendation at its meeting tonight.
“Since (the health board’s first recommendation), the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase in all of Dubuque County,” states a letter to the supervisors from Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen on Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases countywide has climbed from 1,919 on the night that Board of Health members made their first recommendation to 5,210 as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Data released by county officials Monday showed that 25% of the more than 500 new cases in the prior week were in ZIP codes outside of the city of Dubuque. Those ZIP codes contain 26% of the county’s population.
The letter from Bechen also cited the White House Coronavirus Task Force continuing to list Dubuque County as a “red zone” due to the spread of COVID-19 — the task force recommends mask mandates for such areas — and rising hospitalizations as reasons the Board of Health likely will make another mask recommendation. Record numbers of Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized at times last week.
The new draft resolution to be voted on by the Board of Health is largely the same as the prior one.
People older than 3 would have to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they are outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Businesses would be prohibited from serving people who enter their premises without masks. Exceptions exist, such as for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks.
The draft still does not include an enforcement provision.
A new element is a sunset date — March 21.
County Board of Health Vice Chairwoman Diane Pape-Freiburger said the rationale for that date was to get through the influenza season and winter.
Baker’s and McDonough’s biggest problem regarding such a mandate continues to be that it goes against the wishes of mayors of the county’s smaller municipalities without containing any input from them.
“Just like we’re trying to navigate the pandemic, they are as well,” McDonough said. “It’s impacting all of their budgets, their citizens and community. They are fully engaged.”
Pape-Freiburger reminded the supervisors that the Board of Health has reached out to the cities, both early on and since the supervisors voted against the mandate. She said they have heard little from them, even after County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert started presenting to their city councils.
“After she’s gone to the council meetings, there has been no change,” she said. “They have decided not to do anything about wearing the masks.”
McDonough said she took offense at that statement and that it was not accurate.
“They have closed their city halls,” she said. “They have required masks when you attend their meetings. Each of them is a unique city. They have done what they think is best for their citizens. So because you don’t find that they’re doing what you wish, doesn’t mean they aren’t doing what they feel is in the best interest of the cities they live in and serve.”
County Supervisor Jay Wickham — who cast the lone vote in support of the mandate previously — said he, too, loves and trusts the municipalities but that he questions if they have done enough.
McDonough and Baker also both questioned whether a countywide mandate could be enforced, other than by putting that responsibility on small businesses.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said it would be difficult for his department to enforce it.
Wickham said that was true of many resolutions and ordinances, but that does not stop the Board of Supervisors from doing what is right.