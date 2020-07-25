STOCKTON, Ill. — A local grocery chain announced that it will require all shoppers to wear face coverings starting today.
Sullivan’s Foods said the measure is “to ensure your health and safety as well as those of our associates.” The chain’s locations include stores in Stockton and Savanna.
“Yes, we have heard both sides of this issue many times and some will not be agreeable about our decision, but please know our sole intent is to help protect our communities,” states an announcement.
Face masks will be available for purchase for $1. Shoppers with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are encouraged to use the chain’s curbside pick-up service at sullivansfoods.net.