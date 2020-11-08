A record 202 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
Today marks the fifth consecutive day that the 11 a.m. count of cases has set a record in Dubuque County. The previous record was 174 new cases, set from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The county’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,782.
There were also two additional related deaths reported in the county, where the toll has risen to 69.
Jones and Jackson counties both reported 54 additional cases during the 24-hour span, and both counties are among the state’s leaders in 14-day positivity rates. Jones County’s state-reported 14-day positivity rate of 41.8% tops Iowa counties. Jackson’s rate of 30.3% is fifth among Iowa’s counties.
Jones County now reports 1,342 COVID-19 cases, a number sources attribute to an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary and smaller outbreaks at long-term-care facilities. The Department of Corrections lists 485 inmates infected with COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. today. Forty-five staff members at the prison have tested positive, with 13 of those individuals being listed as “recovered.”
Jackson County’s total is now 995 cases.
Delaware County reported 40 additional cases to top the 1,000-case mark. The county’s total is now 1,029 cases.
Clayton County reported 13 additional cases, for a total of 678.
Dubuque County was the only county among the five in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area to report additional related deaths.
The state is tracking outbreaks at eight area long-term-care centers. As of 11 a.m. today, they were:
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque – 68 cases, with 11 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care – 35 cases, 29 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque – 10 cases, one recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque – 20 cases, 17 recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade – seven cases, two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, 81 cases, 64 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home – five cases, two recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center – 38 cases, none recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported a 24-hour increase of 4,270 cases, for a total of 152,787.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 13, to 1,842.