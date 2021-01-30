ELKADER, Iowa — Her symptoms were flaring, but Joleen Jansen’s doctor could not explain what was happening to her.
For months after the rural Elkader resident recovered from a COVID-19 infection in July, she suffered periodic bouts of malaise, ranging from blurry vision to loss of taste to shortness of breath to fatigue to a tingling sensation in her fingers.
“I would never make it through a week,” said Jansen, 56.
Exerting herself felt like adding “another log to the fire,” she said.
“I kept getting sicker and sicker.”
Her symptoms have eased, but even a snowshoeing jaunt earlier this month left Jansen in bed for a week with a headache, a cough and chills. She subsequently tested negative for COVID-19, likely ruling out the possibility of re-infection.
Growing evidence indicates that some recovered COVID-19 patients continue to experience debilitating symptoms weeks and even months after their illness subsides — even among the healthy or those whose infections were mild.
Sufferers have adopted the labels “long hauler” or “long COVID” to describe their circumstances. The phenomenon, with its broad array of symptoms, has sparked endless questions within the medical community.
“The problem with long haulers is there is really no clear case definition,” said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, an infectious-disease doctor and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinic. “Are we dealing with a longer recovery after the disease is gone, or are we talking about a longer infection?”
Estimates vary widely with respect to the percentage of COVID-19 patients who experience prolonged illness.
Researchers writing in the British Medical Journal pinpointed the figure at 10% three weeks after symptoms appear, while another study published in The Lancet found that 76% of patients had at least one symptom six months after being discharged from a hospital, including fatigue and muscle weakness, loss of taste and smell and hair loss.
COVID-19 can lead to long-term damage to recovered patients, which can be measured, such as lung scarring. But in the case of long haulers, doctors sometimes find no objective indicators of illness.
“All my labs came back normal,” said Jamie Wingert, 44. “I just couldn’t bounce back.”
Wingert, also of Elkader, contracted COVID-19 in August. For about two weeks, she was afflicted with headaches, extreme fatigue and gastrointestinal upset.
Wingert works as mental health therapist and considers herself fortunate to be able to set her own schedule. Her symptoms continued for months, prompting her to seek homeopathic remedies.
“I couldn’t keep anything in me, and ended up going strictly to bone broth and getting cold-press juices,” she said.
Wingert’s condition has improved, but she occasionally relapses.
“When that started happening, I was like, ‘Gosh, am I getting sick again? Am I getting another virus?’” she said. “But it’s the exact same feeling every time.”
Some researchers are studying whether post-COVID symptoms stem from persistent inflammation and activation of the immune system, in which the body attacks its own tissues even after it has fought off the coronavirus.
“We don’t know yet how this disease affects your immune system in the long haul, and that is sometimes difficult to measure,” Schultz said.
The medical community also is investigating the use of multidisciplinary post-COVID-19 clinics, where patients are monitored by a clinical team and treatment tailored to their symptoms.
Dr. Jill Powers, an internist at Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque, encourages those with persistent symptoms to contact their primary care provider.
The appearance of long COVID also highlights the need for continued vigilance.
“Be safe, wear your mask, get vaccinated to avoid these potential long-term and very disabling symptoms,” she said.
Jansen, the rural Elkader resident, owns a web development company and directs a nonprofit organization that promotes renewable energy.
She considers herself an active person and intends to solve the mystery of her body’s infirmity.
“I have no intention of living at this limited level unless I absolutely have to,” Jansen said. “I’m lucky to be alive. … But I’m not going to accept it and not figure out what this is.”