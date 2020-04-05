Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a quartet of State of Iowa lawmakers on Saturday morning maintained the tradition of monthly face-to-face meetings with Dubuque constituents during the legislative session.
This time, however, those faces were reduced to tiny thumbnails on a computer screen. About 40 local residents signed into the first-ever virtual legislative crackerbarrel, hosted by the Dubuque Federation of Labor.
State Reps. Lindsay James and Chuck Isenhart, both Dubuque Democrats, as well as Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, joined Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, on the Zoom web conference.
The bulk of the conversation, not surprisingly, focused on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened more than 300,000 Americans, killing more than 8,000.
“This crisis has really put an (emphasis) on the fault lines in our nation and in our state,” Jochum said, citing inadequate protections for paid family and medical leave, child care and health care. “They, quite frankly, have been getting dismantled over a couple of decades now.”
Jochum said she completed some calculations prior to the call. Her estimate is that for every 100 Iowans tested, about 7.3 are positive for the virus.
Nearly 800 cases have been confirmed statewide by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Fourteen people — including a Dubuque County resident — have died.
“The most-common question I’m getting right now is, why hasn’t (Gov. Kim Reynolds) ordered a shelter-in-place order?” Jochum said. “Her response is what she has done so far, she believes, is equivalent to that.”
Schools are closed through the end of the month, dine-in services at restaurants and bars are prohibited, and businesses like salons and movie theaters are shuttered as well, per Reynolds’ orders.
McKean echoed Jochum, saying this pandemic has highlighted deficiencies in our national disaster preparedness.
“If there is going to be a silver lining coming out of this mess, I hope it will be at least the recognition of the need for better child care, better health care, getting health care professionals into our state,” McKean said.
He said Iowans must be much more diligent in practicing social distancing “if we’re really interested in saving lives and reducing the lengths of this pandemic.”
“We need to have a stronger and more definitive message from the leader of our state to help people realize, as much as they should, the seriousness of the situation,” McKean said.
Isenhart said the state’s budgeting process will be much different this year. There likely won’t be accurate revenue estimates by the time the budget must be set, so legislators — who won’t return to Des Moines until May, at the earliest — likely will have to make do with what they have.
“We may just end up putting something symbolic in place knowing we’ll have to come back later and make the adjustments, as painful they might be,” he said.
In the meantime, Isenhart is keeping an eye on the rollback of environmental protection regulations, ostensibly in the interest of helping businesses withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m trying to learn more about those issues and do what we can through our attorney general and other folks to make sure that what we usually expect from government doesn’t get lost if it doesn’t need to be lost,” he said.
Jochum also offered a very tentative estimate for a timeframe in which life might begin to return to normal.
“I would suspect it’s going to be midsummer before it’s fairly safe for us to get out and about again,” she said.