PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- All face-to-face summer classes at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and its sister campuses in Baraboo and Richland Center have been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An update posted today on the school's website said courses instead will be offered through "alternative delivery methods." The campus has essentially been closed to most staff and students since mid-March as a result of the outbreak.
The summer session set to begin May 26 "will now only be used to enroll students in the co-op or internship sections scheduled for this session," officials wrote on the website. No classes will be offered that session.
Face-to-face classes will move online for the summer session set to begin June 22. Courses that previously were scheduled to be online will not be affected.