Officials in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon reported surges in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each state.
The total in Illinois nearly doubled, with 128 new cases announced Wednesday. The state had 160 cases as of Tuesday.
Wisconsin experienced another substantial jump to 106 cases as of Wednesday. The state's total stood at 47 as of Monday, but that many cases now are being reported in Milwaukee County.
Iowa officials reported Wednesday that there were nine more confirmed cases, raising the state's total to 38.
