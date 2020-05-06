EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District officials have set two potential dates for high school prom and graduation.
Prom will be held on June 20 and graduation on June 28 if COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted, Superintendent Rick Colpitts stated in a letter to parents.
It states that if restrictions remain in place, prom will be held July 18 and graduation, July 26.
A time has not been set for prom, but the letter states that the graduation times are 12:30 p.m. at Cascade High School and 2 p.m. at Western Dubuque.
If restrictions remain in place through July, a virtual graduation ceremony will be held and prom will be canceled.