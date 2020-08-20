Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- The State of Iowa passed the 1,000 threshold for COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Seventeen more were recorded as of the latter time, pushing the toll to 1,006.
- Two of those deaths were reported in Dubuque County in the 24-hour span, so its toll climbed to 33. Delaware County also had its second such death.
- Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were recorded between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, moving the total to 1,844 as of the latter time.
- Ten people in the county with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the state data on Wednesday. An additional 31 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were classified as recovered in the time span. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 530 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a decrease of 10 compared to one day prior.
- With 23 new cases and 203 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 11.3%. The county’s to-date rate inched up to 8.3%, which is still below the statewide rate of 9.3%. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 238 new confirmed cases and 2,345 new tests in the county, equating to a positivity rate of 10.1%.
- Elsewhere, nine new cases were reported in Clayton County as of 5 p.m. Wednesday — its largest 24-hour total to date, based on the TH’s 5 p.m. daily checks. The total also surpassed any single day from when the state released daily totals. The nine positives came on just 34 new tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 26.5%.
- Delaware County recorded three more cases, one day after it set a 24-hour record with seven new cases. Two new cases each were reported in Jackson and Jones counties.
- As of Wednesday night, there were no long-term-care outbreaks in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 343 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 53,304.
- In Wisconsin, four more cases were reported in Grant County, three in Iowa County and one in Lafayette County.
- A free, drive-thru testing site will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, in Hazel Green Recreation Park. Motorists should enter at Wisconsin 80 and Recreation Drive on the south end of the city. No appointments are needed, but people can pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. People must be at least 5 years old to be tested.
- In Wisconsin, 663 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 67,493. Eight related deaths were recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,060.
- In Illinois, 2,295 new cases and 25 related deaths were reported Tuesday. That pushed the state’s totals to 211,889 cases and 7,806 deaths.