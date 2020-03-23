Dear Amy: Several years ago, I collaborated on a project with an outside contractor. Although there is a large age difference between us, we hit it off right away and enjoy a friendship and communicate frequently.
We always try to get together when we are within an hour’s driving distance, so we can catch up in person. There is nothing like sitting across from a friend and breaking bread together. We will be in the same city next month and are making plans to get together for dinner.
In the past, greeting each other meant a big hug. In the age of COVID-19, what should we do now? A fist bump seems hardly adequate, but I certainly would not want to spread (or catch) the virus.
We also all have the need for human touch, and what is this going to do to us emotionally? I want to be smart — not cavalier or hysterical.
I have to think other people also have this question. What’s a person to do?
— Wondering
Dear Wondering: “Social distancing” might be the most effective way of halting the spread of the coronavirus. You can greet someone by using the “praying hands” technique of pressing your own two hands together and giving a little bow. (I call this the “Namaste-hello). You can fold your hands across your chest as a way of signaling “no touch,” or greet your friend, saying, “How about an air-hug?”
Because you are dining together, you could also practice other germ-avoiding techniques such as not sharing food, drinks, or touching anything on the table that he has touched.
Dear Amy: Help! I live in an area with confirmed cases of coronavirus Disease. There have been deaths from the illness within miles of where I live.
My boyfriend is making jokes, saying it is being blown out of proportion. I know a lot of other people are joking about this, too.
Maybe I could be a little more tolerant of their comments if I didn’t have cancer, in addition to two other autoimmune issues.
The boyfriend — and other friends who are fully aware of my situation — don’t seem to be concerned with how his/their remarks make me feel even more frightened than I already am.
I am already pretty much house-bound. There must be other people who feel the way I do?
— Nervous and Annoyed
Dear Nervous: I’m sure there are many, many other people who feel as you do — certainly those with underlying illnesses or health conditions which render them more susceptible to serious illness — or death — from flu or the coronavirus.
Sometimes people joke about issues that are actually frightening, as a way to whistle past the graveyard.
Sometimes people joke about frightening issues because they are insensitive gits.
My sense is that you have some people in your life who present their own kind of viral toxicity. I wish there was a way to inoculate you against exposure to them. You should guard your health and work hard to keep your stress and panic in check.