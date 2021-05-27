Over 47,700 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday shows that 47,723 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 104 from Wednesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,737 fully vaccinated (increase of 11 from Wednesday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,744 fully vaccinated (increase of nine)
- Jackson County residents: 7,796 fully vaccinated (increase of seven)
- Jones County residents: 9,027 fully vaccinated (increase of 33)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 1,360,138 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.