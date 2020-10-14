Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Grant County, Wis., reported four more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, raising its total to 23, and Lafayette County, Wis., reported its first.
- Meanwhile, Dubuque County reported one more related death between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s death toll now stands at 50 — the eighth-highest total among Iowa counties.
- There were 32 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County and 75 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 42.7%. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 12.7%.
- With 869 new confirmed cases and 3,047 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday stood at 28.5%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.4% on Tuesday evening.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,586 “active” cases Tuesday night, a decrease of 58 from the previous day.
- Delaware County reported an increase of 12 cases from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Clayton County reported six more cases, while Jones and Jackson counties each added three more. Jones, Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties had no additional deaths during that time frame.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester increased by three to 69 cases, with 42 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remained at 20 cases with seven recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque increased by one to 18 cases and now has 16 recovered.
- The state on Tuesday reported hospitalizations by county as of Monday — Dubuque County, 25; Delaware County, eight; Jackson County, three; Jones County, one; and Clayton County, zero.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 695 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 100,897 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The related death toll increased by 13 to 1,486.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 30 additional cases Tuesday; Crawford County, eight cases; and Iowa and Lafayette counties, seven each.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,279 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 155,471. There were 34 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,508.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported seven additional cases Tuesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,851 new cases Tuesday, along with 29 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 324,743 cases and 9,026 deaths.