One additional COVID-19-related death of a Dubuque County resident was reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
This brings the county's death toll to 185, which remains the sixth-highest total in the state.
Meanwhile, eight additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county's total to 11,945.
The county's 14-day positivity rate fell to 7.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Delaware County had five additional COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the county's total to 1,814. The county's death toll remained at 37.
Jackson County recorded four new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 2,024. The county's death toll stood at 37.
Jones County had two additional cases during the 24-hour period, raising the total to 2,804. The county's death toll remained at 53.
Clayton County also reported two additional cases for a total of 1,567. With no new deaths reported, the county's death toll stood at 52.
As of 11 a.m. today, one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had six new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days -- the same total as one day earlier, though the state today is reporting a significantly higher total number of cases linked to the outbreak there. No explanation was known for the jump, and it is unclear if the updated figure of total cases represents an accurate count for the current outbreak or includes prior cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 548 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour period, as its total climbed to 323,871.
The state reported 41 additional related deaths as the cumulative total moved to 5,108.