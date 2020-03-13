Oliver David can see it in his team.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints have been hitting their peak at the absolute perfect time, the stretch run before next month’s United States Hockey League Clark Cup Playoffs. The possibilities excited the third-year head coach.
But, the USHL on Thursday afternoon followed the lead of several other major sports leagues in suspending its season out of health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak. The USHL’s Board of Directors put the best interest of athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind in making the unanimous decision to put the season on hold.
“You saw it last night, we’ve hit our stride,” David said Thursday, a day after Dubuque blanked Waterloo, 3-0, at Mystique Community Ice Center in the final USHL game for the forseeable future. “Your initial reaction is a feeling of, ‘Too bad we don’t have a chance to keep playing.’ I’m sure there are some teams where players might be excited because they might get to go home, but that wasn’t the look on anyone’s face on our team when I told them.
“That being said, I completely understand the decision. This is a public health issue, which goes well beyond the game of hockey. You kind of saw it coming when the NBA and the NHL decided to postpone their seasons.”
All hockey-related activities, including practices, workouts and meetings have been suspended by the USHL until further notice. The league said in a statement it will closely monitor the situation and will use the hiatus to determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season.
“The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and corporate partners is our highest priority,” said Brad Kwong, the managing partner of the Saints’ ownership group, Northern Lights Hockey. “We fully support the USHL’s decision to postpone games. We will continue to communicate with the league office and closely monitor the advice of local, state and federal officials related to this public health crisis. We ask that our fans do the same and continue to practice healthy habits as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.”
The Saints improved to 33-13-2 with the victory on Wednesday night and trail only Chicago (41-7-1) for the best overall record in the USHL. Dubuque has won five of the seven meetings, including the last four, against Western Conference-leading Waterloo.
There are 14 games remaining in the regular-season, and the Saints appear locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Third-place Green Bay trails Dubuque by 15 points.
“Suspending the season is not what anyone here wanted, but we understand the league did what it had to do for safety priorities,” Saints captain Aidan Fulp said. “We’re disappointed, but we understand why the league is doing this.
“It’s something that’s kind of been in the back of everyone’s head. But our main focus has been on the task at hand, whether that was practice or the current game we were playing. We just wanted to control what we could control, and obviously this is something that was out of our control.”
The announcement created immediate logistical concerns for the Saints, who left Dubuque at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a weekend series in Youngstown, Ohio. They had just completed a practice at the Covelli Centre on Thursday when David broke the news to the players.
The Saints began the return trip to Dubuque shortly after practice Thursday. But, because of commercial drivers’ license regulations, they were required to stop a few hours into the trip to allow the team bus driver to get his required eight hours of rest. The Saints were scheduled to return to Dubuque early this morning.