The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team announced Wednesday night that an expected 500 more doses next week will finish out the first round of vaccines for all front-line health care providers in the county who wanted it.
The county team has voiced frustration with the slower-than-hoped-for distribution of the vaccine.
“The last few weeks, we have been getting just the booster (second) dose,” said County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert to the county Board of Health.
This week, for example, the county received 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine — all of which were earmarked as second doses for folks who already received one dose, despite there being no chemical difference between the first and second doses.
According to an update released by the state on Wednesday, 1,206 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Another 3,179 residents had received their first dose.
The Iowa Department of Public Health informed the county public health team on Wednesday that it should expect 500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to be delivered on Monday, Jan. 25.
“We believe that 500 should bring some type of a closure for our Phase 1A,” Lambert said, referring to the first phase of vaccine distribution in the state.
That phase is focused on health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
“We should be able to reach out to them and have that vaccine in their arm by the end of next week,” Lambert said of the 500 doses
The Dubuque County team has been tasked with allocating what doses are distributed from the state to area providers: UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, MercyOne medical centers in Dubuque and Dyersville, Crescent Community Health Center, Grand River Medical Group and Medical Associates clinics, even the county’s college nurses.
“When we get any vaccine allocation, we have to consider what number need to go to this group, how many need to go to that group,” Lambert said. “We ask our providers, too. ‘How many can you administer this week — 100 or 500?’ We are also looking at consider priority groups and vulnerable populations, billing, remote site administration.”
The providers themselves have had to move quickly to administer their allotments when they get them, part of which is record keeping. They are required to, upon administering a dose, record that in the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System — the same system where they keep track of more routine vaccinations, like those for measles.
“It’s made it very easy for them to get large numbers of vaccine but still get it into IRIS,” said Stacey Killian, director of Visiting Nurse Association. “And that’s important because if they’re behind in their IRIS entry, it looks like we’re behind administering the vaccine.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health also directed county officials statewide to wait on distributing past those in the 1A category, even if they’re ready to move forward. If a county has finished, they have to reroute doses back to the state to be distributed to counties not yet done, at least until Feb. 1.
Then, the counties can begin to administer to the next, 1B category of individuals: “high-risk populations” such as all Iowans who are at least 75 years old; correctional facility staff and inmates; prekindergarten through high school staff, early childhood education and child care workers; and first responders, including firefighters, police officers and dependent-adult-abuse and child-welfare social workers.
Lambert said her team is ready and waiting.
“We do have a plan in place, but everything is contingent on how much we get,” she said. “We don’t know if now, especially with a new (presidential) administration in place, we will get an abundance of doses, if that much is even available, if we will get a small amount.”