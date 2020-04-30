LANCASTER, Wis. – Grant County Emergency Management asking for additional washable/reusable gowns for use in local long-term-care facilities.
The county has received about 60 handmade gowns from the community that already are in use, according to an online announcement.
The post states that the “available supply of disposable gowns is not keeping up with demand” and that health care providers remain in need of additional gowns.
Gowns can be made of poly-cotton blend or cotton, similar to bed sheets, according to the post.
Call 608-723-7171 or email sbraun@co.grant.wi.gov for more information on donating gowns.