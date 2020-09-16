SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 848 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 76,125.

Iowa's related death toll rose by two to 1,235.

In Wisconsin, 1,408 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 92,712.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were eight additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,228. 

In Illinois, 1,941 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 35 additional confirmed deaths.

That brings the state's totals to 266,151 cases and 8,367 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

Where is COVID in Illinois? (9-16-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (9-16-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Iowa? (9-16-20)
Buy Now

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Tags