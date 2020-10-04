Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 13 COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the end of the past week.
There were 10 active, positive cases among students and three among staff as of Friday afternoon, according to district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
Three of those cases were at Dubuque Senior High School, the highest total for a district campus. The district also reported one or two cases at Carver, Fulton and Kennedy elementary schools; Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School; Hempstead High School; the Forum and the district’s transportation office.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials on Friday reported seven current cases, spread among Wahlert Catholic High School, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Holy Ghost prekindergarten students.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials reported 11 active, positive cases — five among students and six among staff.