EDGEWOOD, Iowa — While it’s often advantageous to be first, Dean Boeckenstedt might argue against that.
The rural Edgewood man has the dubious distinction of being Delaware County’s first diagnosed COVID-19 patient.
Now recovered, the 70-year-old is grateful for his recovery and has advice for others trying to avoid the virus.
After a couple of nights waking with chills, Boeckenstedt said he just didn’t feel like himself.
“I felt pretty cruddy on a Sunday, but then felt pretty good the next couple days,” he said. “But on Wednesday, I had some body aches and my appetite wasn’t great. My temperature got to 99 degrees or a little higher but never got really high.”
As he admitted, “I just wasn’t feeling like a ball of fire.”
Boeckenstedt said he thought his flu shot had worn off, so he just stayed home. He said his symptoms were his first sign of sickness all year.
By week’s end, Boeckenstedt said he was feeling better. Then, he took a phone call.
“A guy I was around called and told me he tested positive for coronavirus,” he said.
Boeckenstedt phoned his physician, Dr. Scot Christiansen, who sent him to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for a coronavirus test. Arriving at the hospital, Boeckenstedt was administered a test for flu. After that test came back negative, he was given a test for coronavirus and sent home. He returned home thinking he would test negative.
“I thought the news would shock me worse than it did,” he said. “Maybe it didn’t sink in. I had left the hospital kind of feeling foolish. At the time, everyone was saying tests were in short order. I didn’t want to cry wolf and waste a test.”
He said news of his diagnosis quickly spread through Edgewood.
“I bet I had 40 phone calls that afternoon,” he said.
He had been around his two adult daughters before he was diagnosed. Both of them self-quarantined. Neither developed symptoms. His wife, Rosalee, never developed symptoms.
Boeckenstedt said his symptoms remained mild.
“A nurse from Delaware County Public Health called every day to check on me,” he said.
He said he worked in his shop a couple of days and eventually went for a drive down through Bear Creek, north of Edgewood.
“But I never got out of the truck. I just drove down through there just for something to do,” he said.
He said a drive through Edgewood spurred comments.
“That was after I was feeling better. I just drove through town,” he said. “I never got out of the truck and never talked to anybody. That kind of bothered me. I’m not a leper. This virus is very serious, and I thought I was responsible on my end.”
Tests at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City confirmed that he developed antibodies as a result of having the virus.
“Dr. Christiansen asked if I would take part in the program there, and I said I would,” he said. “My plasma can help three or maybe four other people. Why wouldn’t you want to help people if you could?”
Boeckenstedt said he took warnings about the virus seriously from the very beginning. Besides his age, he is diabetic, putting him at higher risk of serious complications.
“I’m very thankful it didn’t hit me hard,” he said. “When this first started, a lot of older people with underlying conditions like myself were dying. I thought, ‘If I get it, I’m dead.’”
Boeckenstedt watches the news and sees the statistics with the virus.
“I understand people have a right to go out, but what about the rights of other people? That’s the thing,” he said. “You wouldn’t want to pass this to anyone else.”