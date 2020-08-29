In Iowa, there were 1,035 additional confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 63,112.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 17 to 1,108 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 819 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 74,800.
Six additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,119.
In Illinois, 1,880 new cases and 11 additional related deaths were reported today.
That pushed the state's totals to 231,363 cases, including 8,008 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)