A change in the way the State of Iowa reports COVID-19-related deaths has contributed to an increase of 14 such deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours.
Late Monday, the state announced a change in the way it reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 “to better align with national and state reporting. As we learn more about the virus and testing expands significantly, Iowa like many states has changed its methodology,” a press release states. As a result, the death tolls in some Iowa counties increased.
Dubuque County's death toll moved to 115 as of 11 a.m. today. Clayton County's total moved to 20, an increase of nine in 24 hours. Delaware County increased by four to 26 deaths. Jones County increased by five to 24 deaths. Jackson County added one more death for a total of 18.
Statewide, the total number of deaths increased by 202 to 2,919 as of 11 a.m. today.
Using the previous methodology, a case had to meet two requirements to be considered a COVID-19 death: 1) A positive polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 test recorded in the state's Disease Surveillance System. 2) Reported to the state as deceased, through either case investigation or the death record.
This methodology did not include cases where a death is reported and can be matched with a positive antigen test result, nor does it include in the death count cases where COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death in the death record but there is not a positive PCR test result on file with the department.
The new methodology is based on the CDC’s cause-of-death coding, which allows for a listing of COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death or a contributing factor to death as determined by a health care provider.
Dubuque County reported 34 additional cases of COVID-19 in that time frame, increasing the county’s total to 9,698. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 13.6%.
Jones County reported five additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,416.
Jackson County reported seven cases, giving the county a total to 1,555.
Clayton County reported 11 cases, for a total of 1,210. Delaware County reported three cases for a total of 1,504.
Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, removed from the state list of facilities with outbreaks, returned to the list today. Iowa now is reporting on outbreaks at 10 facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 21 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 20 cases, an increase of three
Dubuque Specialty Care -- 73 cases
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
Stonehill Care Center -- 17 cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
Guttenberg Care Center -- 48 cases (an increase of one)
DELAWARE COUNTY
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases (an increase of two).
Statewide, a total of 1,395 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 246,240.