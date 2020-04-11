One new case each in Clayton and Delaware counties were among 122 confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses announced this morning by state officials.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 1,510, a 9% increase over Friday's total. Three more related deaths were reported -- one each in Crawford, Johnson and Madison counties -- bringing Iowa's death toll to 34.
An adult age 18 to 40 became the seventh Clayton County resident to test positive for COVID-19. And a person age 61 to 80 became Delaware County's second.
Dubuque County has reported 32 confirmed cases. Eight have been confirmed in Jones County and four in Jackson County.