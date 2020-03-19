A major clothing retailer chain with stores nationwide -- including one in Dubuque -- will shutter all locations through the end of the month, company officials have announced.
Kohl's, 2595 NW Arterial, will close at 7 p.m. tonight, according to a company press release. Each store will remain closed through at least April 1 as the world grapples with an unprecedented viral pandemic.
"We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said in a press release. "We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl's app, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country."