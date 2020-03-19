Kohl's
Buy Now

In this 2015 file photo, shoppers look for good deals at Kohl's in Dubuque. The local location of the clothing retailer will close at the end of the day as part of a temporary nationwide shutdown. 

 Telegraph Herald

A major clothing retailer chain with stores nationwide -- including one in Dubuque -- will shutter all locations through the end of the month, company officials have announced. 

Kohl's, 2595 NW Arterial, will close at 7 p.m. tonight, according to a company press release. Each store will remain closed through at least April 1 as the world grapples with an unprecedented viral pandemic. 

"We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said in a press release. "We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl's app, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country." 

Tags