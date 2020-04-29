A running event that draws hundreds of participants is canceling its 2020 edition due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grandview Gallop organizers announced the cancellation decision today.
The event had been scheduled for June 13.
“Due to the uncertainty of the ability to gather on June 13 this cancellation was made in the best interest of safety for our volunteers, vendors, workers, spectators, and participants,” according to the announcement.
The 4-mile, flat looped race with a 1-mile kids run in Dubuque drew 626 entries in 2019.
Plans call for the next Grandview Gallop to be held June 12, 2021.