A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week approved hiring an additional administrator to handle internal communications and more during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Supervisors on Wednesday voted, 2-1, to hire Ed Raber — currently the interim assistant director of the City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department — to serve in the new position he helped design.
Should he accept, Raber would fill the position for nine months. He would be paid $60,000 and would receive full county benefits for the nine-month period.
“That’s enough time to work through the emergency and the aftermath, then give sufficient time for the board to decide, if the position is warranted, if it should be long term,” said Supervisor Dave Baker.
According to a job description created by county Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman, Raber would act as the supervisors’ public information and communications director for a nine-month period.
This would include communicating between individual supervisors and department heads, other entities and members of the community.
The position would also be responsible for writing press releases and public information brochures, monitoring state and federal legislative activity regarding COVID-19, identifying state and federal grant opportunities for the county and more.
Days before the vote was taken, Raber proposed implementing such a position during separate conversations with Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham. Wickham later told Sherman to add the proposal to a meeting agenda.
“I’m not an emergency management person. There are people who are trained to do that,” Raber told the Telegraph Herald. “But I’ve had the opportunity ... to play a role at high levels in doing what needs done to manage things that might fall through the cracks otherwise.”
Before working for the city, Raber headed the Greater Dubuque Development Corp. True North housing rehabilitation project.
Supervisors went back and forth about the position, punting it from agenda to agenda.
Wickham had proposed hiring Raber from the beginning. McDonough argued for the need for a limited search process, especially after the East Central Intergovernmental Association offered its services. Baker and Wickham voted in favor of Raber’s hire. McDonough opposed.
Sherman, when asked, supported Raber’s hire.
“We want somebody here to help navigate through this crisis,” she said. “This one seems like there has been a candidate identified who has the skill set to fill that role.”
Supervisors last month agreed to hire Bobby Koneru, a local oncologist, to serve as the county’s medical liaison during the pandemic after Koneru suggested the creation of the position to Wickham.