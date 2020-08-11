In Iowa, there were 203 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
The state’s total stands at 49,203. There were six additional related deaths reported statewide in that 24-hour period. Iowa’s death toll stands at 937.
In Wisconsin, another 724 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 61,785.
There were eight additional related deaths so that total moved to 1,006.
In Illinois, there were 1,549 new confirmed cases today, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
The state’s totals moved to 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)