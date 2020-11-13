News in your town

With another facility today, Dubuque Co. has most nursing home outbreaks in state

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

2 more COVID-19-related deaths, 119 cases in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Growing number of Wisconsin universities going virtual for semester

State approves waiver for Monticello school district for shift to online learning

102 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 139 cases, 1 death in Jones Co.

State approves waiver for Monticello school district for shift to online learning

Future of business travel unclear as virus upends work life

5 more area school districts announce virtual learning moves due to COVID-19

Area nursing homes struggle for solutions to staffing shortages, worsened by COVID-19

4 more COVID-19-related deaths in tri-state area; 177 new cases in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Wisconsin business leaders given bleak update on virus

UPDATE: 5 more area school districts announce virtual learning moves due to COVID-19

Popular Dubuque Turkey Trot canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Illinois reports 145 COVID-19 deaths, first triple-digit toll since early June

Mayo Clinic: Beds full in its hospitals in NW Wisconsin

3 COVID-19-related deaths in area, 169 more cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

10 more COVID-19-related deaths in tri-state area; 107 new cases in Dubuque County

Dubuque County supervisors set meeting to consider mask mandate

Guttenberg council votes for mask mandate; Elkader mayor issues proclamation

Monticello school district to apply for state waiver to extend temporary remote learning

Governor unveils new COVID-19 rules for gatherings, sporting events, some businesses

'Unlike anything I have seen in my career:' Dubuque County medical facilities under strain by surge of COVID-19 patients

'Unlike anything I have seen in my career:' Dubuque County medical facilities under strain by surge of COVID-19 patients

Monticello school district to apply for state waiver to extend temporary remote learning

Guttenberg City Council unanimously votes for mask mandate

Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000

Amid soaring COVID-19 hospitalizations, Reynolds unveils new rules for gatherings, sporting events, some businesses

4 COVID-19 related deaths in Dubuque Co., 2 in Delaware Co. in 24 hours; 106 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Wisconsin governor planning evening address on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but play it safe

Jo Daviess County Health Department open by appointment only

2nd Dubuque County supervisor voices support for mask mandate, as Board of Health recommends it again

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

3 more SW Wisconsin districts announce shift of some students to virtual learning

127 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 4 more deaths in SW Wis.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

2nd Dubuque County supervisor voices support for mask mandate, as Board of Health recommends it again