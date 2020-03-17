FARLEY, Iowa -- Nonprofit organization Resources Unite will establish four temporary food pantries in Dubuque County as residents deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The objective is to help people in Dubuque County,” said the organization's director, Josh Jasper. “Our question was, how can we better support these communities? The answer is with the support of food and volunteers.”
By the end of this week, the organization plans to have pantries available in Balltown, Farley, Holy Cross and Worthington.
“We are purchasing all the food from St. Stephen's Food Bank,” he said. “Food banks allow us to purchase the food through them at a discounted price.”
The organization still is looking for volunteers to help work at the pantries, and food donations will be accepted at locations in those communities. Those interested in helping should call 563-131-6280 or visit ResourcesUnite.com.