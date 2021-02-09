Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added one additional COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the county’s death toll to 186. In the same period, Dubuque County tallied 18 new cases. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 7.1% as of 5 p.m. Monday.
- Clayton County had three additional cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, with the 14-day positivity rate increasing to 5.9%. Delaware County had one new case. The county’s rate increased to 7.9%. Jackson County had two additional cases, with the rate decreasing to 11.8%. Jones County had no additional cases, and its rate fell to 10%.
- On Monday the state provided updated county-level hospitalization data as of Sunday afternoon. At that time, eight Dubuque County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of four from the previous update on Wednesday. The hospitalization total for Jones County was four, a decrease of one; Jackson County, two, a decrease of three; Delaware County remained at two; and Clayton County remained at zero.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had six new cases during the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 470 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 324,914 by 5 p.m. Monday. There were two additional deaths reported, so the toll rose to 5,110.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported four additional cases. Iowa County reported three additional cases. The state reported no additional cases for Crawford and Lafayette counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 543 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 550,369. There was one additional related death recorded, so the state count moved to 6,055.
- In Illinois, the state reported no additional cases in Jo Daviess County on Monday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,747 new cases Monday, along with 35 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,148,088 cases and 19,668 deaths.