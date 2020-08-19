With less than one week remaining before Dubuque schools are slated to open, the acknowledgment of errors in the state’s COVID-19 data has added a new layer of stress and uncertainty to the beginning of the academic year.
The Telegraph Herald on Monday reported that a leading state health official confirmed that a system flaw has led to inaccuracies in the reporting of new cases and, in turn, lowered 14-day positivity rates in counties across the state.
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans on Tuesday said he was “very concerned” by the revelation.
“We knew it was going to be a fluid start to the school year, even with good data,” he said. “When we are concerned or skep- tical about the data, that makes it more difficult.”
News of the system errors came after the TH published two articles last week examining inconsistencies in state-reported 14-day positivity rates. Following the publication of these stories, a nurse practitioner in Iowa City shared an email exchange in which Rob Ramaekers, surveillance unit lead epidemiologist for the IDPH, admitted errors in coding new COVID-19 cases.
The TH reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health and the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday morning and repeatedly throughout Monday and Tuesday. As of Tuesday night, those entities had not responded to repeated inquiries from the TH about the extent of the data flaws and the state’s plan to address them. Nor has errant data on the state COVID-19 website spot-checked by the TH on Tuesday night been corrected yet.
The timing could not have been worse. Students in the Dubuque and Western Dubuque school districts are slated to go back to school on Monday, Aug. 24, and county positivity rates continue to play a major role in shaping what that experience will look like.
School leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
The state on Tuesday reported that Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 10.3% but with the system flaw still in place, while the most-recent TH analysis showed a positivity rate of 11.7% in the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Rheingans emphasized that there are currently no plans to delay his district’s start date, noting that he does not want to overreact to recent developments.
He emphasized, however, that the district already has reached out to state officials in hopes of getting clarification on Dubuque County’s data.
Rheingans said the district would aim to announce any delays to the school year “as far in advance” as it can. With that in mind, he noted that the next 24 to 36 hours represent a crucial window for learning more about the data.
With widespread uncertainty, school leaders are leaning on one another in hopes of charting a path forward.
Rheingans emphasized that he already has been in contact with members of the Urban Education Network of Iowa, a consortium of Iowa’s eight largest school districts and nine associate member districts. He also plans to speak with leaders of other local school districts.
For educational leaders, it is an uncomfortable role.
“It is extremely frustrating,” Rheingans said. “We are educators. We are not scientists; we’re not doctors; we’re not pandemic experts. We are reliant on those folks who are experts to give us credible, actionable data. When that system fails, we are in a rough spot.”
Phillip Bormann, chief administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools, said the state-calculated positivity rate is just one of the metrics the system will use to make decisions about school or system closures this fall, so officials are not only relying on the state’s calculations. They also will look at data from the Dubuque County Health Department and internal data on positive cases within the system.
“We’re creating a level of independence, but respecting (the state data’s) position in the overall equation,” Bormann said. “Understanding that data as a factor is helpful, but certainly relying solely on any one datapoint isn’t a good idea.”
WD Superintendent Rick Colpitts did not respond to a request for comment for this story.