Two of the strongest seasons in Clarke University men's and women's basketball came to an abrupt, "surreal" end on Thursday with the NAIA announcing that it has canceled all postseason winter tournaments citing the COVID-19 outbreak -- the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The Pride had clinched national tournament berths for both programs, with the women set to play in Billings, Mont., and the men to make their tournament debut in Kansas City, Mo. Both games were slated for Wednesday. At approximately noon on Thursday, the NAIA shut down both tournaments.
The coaching staffs for both Clarke teams were watching the news together when they received word from the NAIA. The news came within hours after NCAA Division I conferences like the Big Ten and Big 12 announced they had canceled their postseason tournaments and less than a day after the NBA announced it had suspended its season.
"Every time I got an email, I didn't want to open it," said Jim Blaine, sixth-year head coach of the Clarke men's program. "Sure enough, there came the call from the NAIA.
"It was somewhat surreal. I kind of sensed it coming when the NBA canceled their season. You could just feel the momentum toward this. When it becomes real, there's sadness, anger, frustration, but you understand that it's the right decision."
Clarke women's coach Courtney Boyd said her team found out late Wednesday night its seed for the upcoming tournament, and that every indication from the NAIA was that the tournament was going to take place.
When coaches woke up on Thursday without any NAIA announcement, Boyd said she was optimistic. Then came word of tournament cancellations across the country before the shoe finally dropped for Clarke.
"It's tough," said Boyd, equating the news to a nationwide "season-ending injury." "Normally you're supposed to have your last conversation of the season with your team in a locker room. We had it in a classroom, not Billings, Mont., where we were supposed to be."
While both programs have hit various peaks over the years, 2020 was the first time the men's and women's teams both clinched national tournament berths. The men lost in their first Heart of America Conference championship game appearance to fifth-ranked William Penn on Tuesday and set a program record for win total at 24-9. The women (who advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals last year) were about to make their second tournament appearance with a 25-7 record.
"It's a sad way to end," Blaine said. "I don't know how to feel. Congratulations to our seniors and all the guys in accomplishing our goals. I just feel bad for them that they don't get to play.
"It's out of our control. You talk to players all the time about controlling what you can do, and you can't control this."
In NCAA Division III athletics, the Loras women's basketball team is set to play in its first-ever national tournament Sweet 16 on Friday at Hope College in Holland, Mich. For now, that game is still on schedule, but Hope announced that on the recommendation of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Friday's game will have restricted attendance.
Only credentialed team members, essential personnel and close relatives of the players will be allowed to attend. Loras will play UW-Oshkosh at 3:30 p.m. (Central Time) followed by Hope vs. Baldwin Wallace University. The few spectators allowed to attend will be cleared from the facility between, there will be no concession sales and no public ticket sales will be offered. No previously purchased tickets will be honored.
Boyd has been around basketball for more than two decades. She's never seen anything quite like this.
"As a coach and as a coaching staff, we're speechless," she said.