Dubuque County officials this morning said the state Department of Public Health informed them Tuesday night of a new initiative to test for COVID-19 all residents and staff at long-term-care facilities with at least one confirmed case of the virus.
The initiative would start at the facilities with confirmed outbreaks, including Dubuque Specialty Care. Three residents and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, the owners said Tuesday.
State officials have not announced the initiative publicly yet but are likely to do so during this morning's daily statewide COVID-19 briefing.
The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Command Team had called state health officials Tuesday after the Dubuque outbreak was announced.
Executive Director Stacey Killian, of Visiting Nurse Association, in charge of contact tracing for COVID-19 in Dubuque County. During this morning's county Board of Supervisors meeting, she said she talked to staff with the Department of Public Health.
"They will be testing every resident, every staff member, regardless of symptoms," she said. "They told us that they would be calling facilities today. It sounded to me like this is a very high priority to them."
Killian said the state's initiative is a step in the right direction.
"We’ve all been asking for increased testing for a long time," she said. "We’re finally starting to see the progress. We're very excited to see the testing come to Dubuque Specialty Care."
Mary Brimeyer's mother resides at the facility. She said during this morning's meeting that she had been in contact with staff.
"(My mom) has not been tested," she said. "They don't know when the tests will come. They hope sometime this week, but there is no definitive answer from IDPH."
Dubuque Specialty Care is the only Dubuque County facility with what the state is calling an "outbreak," meaning at least three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. But other long-term-care facilities in Dubuque County have had confirmed cases as well, the county supervisors noted.