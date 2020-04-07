News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

Organizers cancel annual truck and tractor show in Earlville

Mobile food pantry to make Platteville stop for people in need

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Lafayette counties

Dubuque casino calls off shows through June

British canceled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

Wisconsin court rules election to go on today

Iowa governor adds to list of business closures

Virus deaths slow in some hard-hit places

Trump slams watchdog report on hospitals engulfed by virus

UPDATE: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in Delaware County, new cases in Dubuque, Jackson counties

Wisconsin court rules that primary can proceed on Tuesday

Prep athletics: Iowa aims for shortened spring seasons, June state tournaments

1st confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Lafayette County; 1 more in Iowa County

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday afternoon)

Iowa health officials issue guidelines for drive-up worship services

Dubuque County supervisors consider 'shelter-in-place' order, though authority unclear

Iowa governor tells state to stay home -- but doesn't order it; more businesses closed

US 'wasted' months before preparing for coronavirus pandemic

Organizers cancel annual truck and tractor show in Earlville

Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday morning)

Trump sees limits of presidency in avoiding blame for virus

Local nonprofits struggle during pandemic, when services needed most

Easton Valley schools suspend meal pickup program

Iowa energy assistance program's deadline extended due to COVID-19

Additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Clayton, Grant, Jones counties

Dubuque-based Boy Scout council postpones, cancels events

In years before outbreak, investment in public health fell

Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

Trump tempers officials' grave assessments with optimism

Grocery workers are key during the virus. And they're afraid

Palm Sunday services held without public; some on rooftops

States lack key data on virus cases among medical workers

Pritzker: Illinois needs feds to send 1000s more ventilators

U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic