PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Two Prairie du Chien restaurants recently temporarily closed following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The owner of The Barn Restaurant and Winneshiek Bar and Grill announced on social media that both establishments would close after a server’s positive test.
Drew Hager states in the post that a server helping with a benefit July 18 at The Barn tested positive, prompting the decision to close temporarily.
“We will take this time to do some deep cleaning at The Barn and Winnie and some additional training for our staff on how to deal with health and safety at this time,” the post states. “Also we will be implementing that employees at The Barn and Winnie will be required to wear masks at work.”
Hager states that he hopes to reopen both businesses by Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The Crawford County Public Health Department issued a warning over the weekend about possible COVID-19 exposures at three Prairie du Chien establishments, including the Winneshiek, from July 17 to 19.
A press release issued from the health department states that “multiple positive tests” were reported from a wedding party from outside the area that visited the establishments.
The health department on Monday announced that those who visited The Barn on July 18 might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“This notice is not saying that this business did anything wrong but is to inform the public of where and when the public may have had potential contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19," said county health officer Cindy Riniker in a press release. "The Barn Restaurant is working closely with our agency to assure the safety and wellness of all their staff and customers.”