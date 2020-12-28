In Iowa, 536 additional COVID-19 cases were reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 275,470.
The state’s related death toll was unchanged in that time span, remaining at 3,745.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,335 new cases today, pushing the total to 472,153.
There were 19 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,711.
In Illinois, 4,453 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 105 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 942,362 cases and 16,074 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)