Members of the Dubuque County Board of Health recently adjusted their COVID-19 mitigation recommendations based on a federal rating indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the community.
The move came after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month unveiled new metrics for evaluating COVID-19 in communities and recommending prevention strategies. The agency gave ratings of “low,” “medium” or “high” to each county.
“We are now at a level of ‘low’ in Dubuque County, which is very exciting to hear,” Dubuque County Health Department interim Director Samantha Kloft said during the Board of Health meeting.
The board approved a new set of guidelines recommending that Dubuque County residents:
- Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
- Get tested if they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine.
Individuals and places of business should maintain improved ventilation in indoor spaces when possible, according to the guidelines.
The new recommendations also state that individuals can choose to wear masks at any time, and people with COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. Masks also are required on public transportation per a federal directive.
If the county’s community level rises to “medium” or “high,” board members will reevaluate their recommendations accordingly.
The board considered also approving a set of recommendations for a “moderate” or “high” community level at the meeting. However, Board Member Dr. Hendrik Schultz, an infectious-disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans, urged the group to wait and make those recommendations if and when the community level changes.
He argued that a rise in COVID-19 cases likely could indicate the presence of a new variant and would require up-to-date information to make decisions.
Schultz praised Kloft and her team for their hard work throughout the pandemic.
“It’s wonderful that we are where we are, and that is through all your hard work and the hard work of (UnityPoint Health’s Visiting Nurse Association) and the medical community,” he said.
Board Chair Sandra Larson said after the meeting that she was pleased with the resolution that was adopted.
“I think we’re all really just so relieved to see that (COVID-19) is at a low level for our community,” she said. “We’re going to move ahead and be cautiously optimistic but always keeping an eye on it because we know it’s not gone yet.”