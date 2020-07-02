SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

American Airlines now is requiring passengers during check-in to certify that they have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for the past 14 days.

American Airlines is the carrier operating from Dubuque Regional Airport.

The requirement started this week and is included in a travel advisory posted to American Airlines’ website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers also are required to wear a face covering while flying. Exceptions are made for “very young children or anyone with a condition that prevents them from wearing” a mask, according to the advisory.

Passengers should bring their own face coverings.

Tags