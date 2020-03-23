As coronavirus continues to spread across the nation, Iowa students were sent home to face weeks of isolation without math quizzes, recess and spelling tests.
The news left Makayla Tibbetts, 24, feeling helpless. She wanted to give back and find a way to keep kids busy and active.
“I was kind of feeling like I don’t know what I can do for anybody right now,” she said.
But as Tibbetts began to chat with a friend, she thought about the value of art and how easy it is to connect with children through crafting.
That sparked an idea.
After years of working with kids and teaching preschool at St. Joseph the Worker, Tibbetts had accumulated totes full of various craft items: pipe cleaners, tissue paper, cotton balls and more.
So she posted on Facebook about “coronavirus care packages,” and started making kits.
“I try to isolate myself when I am not at work because I don’t want to get anybody sick,” she said. “I saw this opportunity and got excited about it because I thought it could help somebody and help people who aren’t able to buy these supplies right now. It made me feel pretty good.”
So far, Tibbetts has given out five craft kits to families in the area, she said. She said she has received pictures from families who have made Easter bunnies out of cotton balls or St. Patrick’s Day crafts.
Liz Walsh was one of the first people to reach out to Tibbetts when she was looking for something to do with her boyfriend’s daughter.
Walsh knew the child loved crafting and thought Tibbetts would have an idea, she said.
“We have been doing a lot of arts and crafts.” she said. “My boyfriend’s daughter gets really excited about pretending to work in an ice cream store.”
Walsh said every kit is different. Hers has flashcards and name tags that they use to pretend they work in an ice cream parlor. She said it’s been a great way to stay busy while having fun and being interactive.
“I think it was super important because this was something no parent had really prepared for,” she said. “When school was originally stopped for four weeks, it was really sudden. Just by giving out these supplies is simple, and it’s not taxing financially.”
When parents come to pick up the shoe-box sized kits, Tibbetts feels their gratitude, she said. Not only do these kits keep them out of the grocery stores, but they help families save money and spend time together.
“The parents definitely seem grateful,” she said. “One of the people was not wanting to have to go to the store. She was just very grateful for something to do with their kids.”
Tibbetts said she has a few extra kits ready to go and has the supplies to make at least 10 more. To receive a crafting kit, contact Tibbetts at 563-845-9647.