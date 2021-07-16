The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- As of Thursday, 150,091 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 58% of the area’s population of those ages 12 and older.
- With state health officials in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, along with many area counties, providing only weekly updates, there were no additional COVID-19 cases reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident each of Dubuque and Jackson counties with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- As of Wednesday’s update, State of Iowa officials were reporting that a total of 375,278 residents have had COVID-19, and there have been 6,158 related deaths.
- As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,541,189 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 174 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 614,398. The state’s death toll rose by one to 7,366.
- As of Thursday, 2,962,283 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,399,270 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 861 cases from Wednesday. The state’s death toll rose by seven to 23,350.
- As of Thursday, 5,996,153 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.