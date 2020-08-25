Dubuque County supervisors on Monday night directed staff to begin planning for a possible county-run COVID-19 testing operation.
This mission was triggered by another week of testing levels lower than what the supervisors want to see — and significantly lower than they were at their peak.
“I am greatly concerned that we went from 3,000 (tests) a week to less than 1,000 a week,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham. “That’s not a good way to understand what is happening with this disease. We need to increase the volume of testing. We’ve gone backwards, in terms of testing.”
Wickham had been an early advocate for the county helming its own testing, proposing it several times early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The supervisors eventually appropriated $150,000 to the county health department to that end.
But for months, local public health officials felt the county’s testing needs were being met by a number of collaborations with the Iowa Department of Public Health and office of Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Those culminated in the local Test Iowa clinic at Epic Health and Wellness, which drove testing rates to new heights before being reined in by Reynolds’ office. The process was changed to by- appointment-only. The testing rate dropped significantly and never returned.
“We’re not turning people away,” said Epic CEO Kelly McMahon during the meeting. “The testing requests have gone down.”
She said she could not be sure why that is — the appointment process, more testing options in the area, lesser symptoms among the sick, less novelty with the clinic, or some other reason.
But Supervisors Dave Baker and Ann McDonough gave consensus that interim board Executive Director Ed Raber should begin compiling a possible plan, including costs and logistics.
“I support that, too, but we need to know what it looks like,” McDonough said. “We need to see the costs.”
One other concern was confusion as to how the county would handle widespread outbreaks in the area’s higher education institutions. Discussions continue between those institutions and IDPH, according to county Public Health Director Patrice Lambert. But she said there was still confusion about how testing would be handled on campuses.
McMahon reported discussing the Dubuque Test Iowa clinic’s role, including the possibility of having to transport students to Epic from their respective campuses.
Baker insisted that he did not want students traveling together in an enclosed bus.
Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch also announced Monday that the facility will be the recipient of rapid antigen test machines for COVID-19. The two machines, she said, would come with just enough collection kits to test staff and residents once.
Then, Sunnycrest would be responsible for resupplying to test all of the 270 combined people there. Kirsch said that would run $30 per kit, bringing the cost to $8,100.
And Kirsch said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are expected to soon require weekly testing of all those individuals, making that a recurring cost.
“The responsibility to the facilities is going to be great once those initial testing kits are used,” she said.