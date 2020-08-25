1 more COVID-19 related death in Dubuque County, 19 new cases

Dubuque County Board of Health to hold public hearing on mask mandate

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

White House task force report calls for masks, bar closures, other measures in metros including Dubuque

16 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 8 more in Jo Daviess County

Staff quarantine prompts delay in opening of 2 Platteville schools

Spokesman for governor defends delay in announcement of Iowa data flaw

CORRECTED: 13 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 8 more in Clayton County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

18 more COVID-19 cases, another related death in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19

Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

State officials acknowledge they knew about COVID-19 data flaw for weeks

1 more COVID-19 related death in Dubuque County in 24 hours, another in Delaware County

Iowa prison stops taking inmates after spike in virus cases

Maquoketa venue nixes another concert due to COVID concerns

23 more COVID-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours; Iowa surpasses 1,000 deaths

State offers latest explanation for COVID-19 data issues, but inconsistencies remain

Pope: Rich can't get priority for vaccine, poor need help