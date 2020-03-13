Concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak have seeped into the local high school sports realm.
Late Thursday night, the Mississippi Valley Conference — which contains local teams Dubuque Senior, Hempstead, Wahlert and Western Dubuque — announced that it has canceled its conference indoor meet scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa, citing the coronavirus.
“This decision has been made out of caution and concern for the safety of our spectators, workers, athletes and coaches,” Cedar Falls High athletic director Troy Becker stated in an email to conference ADs.
In addition to the MVC meet, the University of Dubuque canceled its IATC Indoor Track & Field Championship (scheduled for today and Saturday), at which all four local MVC schools were slated to attend.
“The first and foremost thing on everybody’s mind at the school level is the safety of our students, our student-athletes and our fans,” said Tom English, Wahlert AD and head boys basketball coach, several hours before the MVC officially shutdown its conference indoor meet. He added that conference administrators are continuing to monitor the situation to see if any adjustments to high school spring sports will be required.
“Just like at the college level, we need to make sure we keep a close eye on things,” English said. “Now, seemingly every hour new developments are coming to the forefront.”
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced on the same day that the University of Wisconsin’s Kohl Center will be unavailable for next week’s state boys basketball tournament. In a press release, the WIAA stated that its board of control will convene in a special meeting to “discuss options for the remainder of the boys basketball tournament series and the continuation of the state girls basketball tournament in Green Bay.” The Illinois High School Association also announced that it has canceled its remaining winter postseason tournaments.
Both organizations cited the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health... to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools,” Craig Anderson of the IHSA said in a press release, adding: “The board considered suspending the events, but after deliberate discussion, did not believe it was a realistic option within the timeline.”
These cancellations coincided with the national wave of postponements, delays and shutdowns that occurred across the college and professional sports landscape on Thursday.
Citing the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa High School Athletic Association continued with its last winter sports tournament of the year — boys state basketball in Des Moines. Thursday’s Class 3A and 4A semifinal games took place as scheduled without interference, but the association announced later in the day that today’s championship games will take place under a spectator restriction.
Only team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, limited credential media and 100 entrants per school will be permitted to attend today’s games.