Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 36 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, for a county total of 1,252. The county also reported one additional death, bringing its total to 24. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 350 new test results, for a positivity rate of 10.3%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 7.0%.
- Fifteen people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Tuesday, seven more than Monday.
- Jackson County saw an increase of seven more positive cases between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Clayton County’s total increased by four in that 24-hour period to 65. Jones County tallied three new cases, now at 102 cases total. Delaware County added one more for a total of 67.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 527 to 40,000. The state reported nine more deaths, for a total of 811.
- Lafayette County, Wis., health officials reported eight additional cases Wednesday. Testing in the county increased by 52 between Tuesday and Wednesday for a positivity rate of 15.4%.
- Grant County health officials reported five additional confirmed cases Wednesday, for a total of 261. Iowa County had three additional cases Wednesday, for a total of 54. Crawford County added one more case, rising to 49.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed infections rose by 712 Wednesday, bringing its total to 44,847. There were six more related deaths, so that toll moves to 865.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., reported 11 new cases on Wednesday after providing no update on Tuesday. The county now has 81 cases.
- Illinois’ statewide tally of confirmed cases rose by 1,598 Wednesday, pushing its total to 165,301 cases. There were 23 additional confirmed deaths, so that total climbed to 7,347 deaths.