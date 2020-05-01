A local nonprofit organization today announced that it landed a $3.7 million federal grant that will be used to increase access to brain health and substance abuse treatment.
Hillcrest Family Services will receive about $1.85 million per year for two years via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The funds will allow Hillcrest to develop a certified community behavioral health clinic that serves residents in Dubuque and Jackson counties, according to a press release.
In it, interim President/CEO Francie Tuescher said the funding will allow Hillcrest to offer quality treatment to local residents in need.
“We are so proud that with this grant funding we will be able to serve those that are uninsured, underinsured and underserved and in need of brain health and substance use treatment,” she said in the release.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, commented on the award on social media.
"Happy to see Hillcrest Family Services awarded almost $2 million of CARES funding to expand access to mental health care in our community," the post stated. "Especially during this difficult time, it is important that providers like Hillcrest are able to connect Iowans to appropriate services when they are in need."
