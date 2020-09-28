SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Crawford County public health officials announced that attendees at two recent events might have been exposed to someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The events were:

  • A hog roast at Maple Ridge Bible Church in rural Boscobel on Sept. 19
  • A “large UTV ride event” that started and ended outside of Wauzeka on Sept. 19

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Event attendees should contact their health care provider if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

“This notice is not saying that this event did anything wrong but is to inform the public of where and when the public may have had potential contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19,” said county health officer Cindy Riniker in a press release.

Tags