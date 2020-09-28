BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Crawford County public health officials announced that attendees at two recent events might have been exposed to someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.
The events were:
- A hog roast at Maple Ridge Bible Church in rural Boscobel on Sept. 19
- A “large UTV ride event” that started and ended outside of Wauzeka on Sept. 19
Event attendees should contact their health care provider if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.
“This notice is not saying that this event did anything wrong but is to inform the public of where and when the public may have had potential contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19,” said county health officer Cindy Riniker in a press release.