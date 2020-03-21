Dubuque County residents of all ages, not just the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, face serious health complications from the new coronavirus outbreak, public health leaders say.
New information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that of the about 12% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. that have required hospitalization, about 1 in 5 were people age 20 to 44, said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan.
“The severity of this virus should be taken seriously by all age groups,” said Corrigan, who gave a brief update Friday on behalf of the Dubuque County Public Health Management Team regarding COVID-19.
Dubuque County health officials yesterday announced a person aged 41 to 60 was confirmed to have contracted the disease. That person is self-isolating and resting at home.
Those who were exposed to the individual will be notified by the Visiting Nurse Association public health nursing staff, who specifically work on contact tracing and communicable disease follow-up, Corrigan said.
People contacted by the VNA will be given instructions on how to self-isolate and to watch for signs and symptoms of the virus should they become ill.
Those returning from spring break or who have traveled in the past week or so are asked to self-isolate, Corrigan said.
Corrigan, too, reiterated that those with mild symptoms will not be tested for COVID-19 due to a shortage of testing supplies.