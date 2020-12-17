Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Three more deaths in tri-state-area counties had been attributed to COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Clayton County had one more death between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Grant County, Wis., reported two more deaths.
- Dubuque County reported 71 additional COVID-19 cases between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate stood at 12% as of the latter time.
- Jones County reported an additional 16 cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 15.4%. Clayton County reported eight additional cases and a rate of 14.9%. Delaware County added seven cases and had a rate of 11.3%. Jackson County reported seven more cases and a rate of 16.7%.
- State officials reported county-level hospitalization data as of Tuesday. Dubuque County had 24 residents hospitalized, an increase of two since Monday. Jones County had four residents hospitalized, a decrease of one since Monday; Clayton County had four in the hospital, a decrease of two; Jackson County still had one resident hospitalized; and Delaware County had five hospitalized, an increase of two.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state was reporting outbreaks at eight local long-term-care facilities. The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 23; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 22; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 22, an increase of one; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53, an increase of one.
- Iowa’s statewide total number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 2,186 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, moving to 260,779. The state’s related death toll rose by 14 to 3,354.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of 22 cases Wednesday; Iowa County had 11 new cases; Crawford County had 10; and Lafayette County added five.
- Statewide, there were 2,402 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 444,798. There were 74 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,196.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported five more cases Wednesday. The county health department also shared an update that “a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived” in the region that includes the county. “While not all the counties in the region are receiving allocations of vaccine, the vaccine is being utilized in the region to reach health care workers and long-term-care residents that are most at risk as part of the Phase 1A vaccine distribution. As more vaccine becomes available, additional shipments of vaccine will be allocated to continue to meet the priority group populations in additional areas of the region.”
- Statewide, Illinois reported an increase of 7,123 new confirmed cases Wednesday, along with 146 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 870,600 cases and 14,655 deaths.